There Peugeot 208 In the 2022 is renewed in the interior style, with a small but important update technological. In versions equipped with automatic gearbox, in fact, the previous selection lever of the “snake” gearbox has been replaced by the new “e-toggle” selector. Unchanged the Peugeot 208 equipment range, which is offered with an engine gas, diesel and electric.

Peugeot 208 2022 what changes

In the Peugeot 208 2022 the major novelty is represented by the selector e-toggle “ on versions with automatic transmission.

The cockpit of the Peugeot 208 2022 with the new “e-toggle” automatic gearbox selector

Its minimalist look frees up space in the central tunnel and makes it even more futurist the driver’s seat, at the same time being more practical and allowing the selection of different positions gearbox with the use of a single finger, also to the benefit of speed of use.

Peugeot 208 2022 equipment and prices

The 2022 range of the Peugeot 208 consists of seven distinct configurations: Like, Active, Active Pack, Allure, Allure Pack, GT and GT Pack.

As far as prices are concerned, the LIKE set-up costs € 16,900 and is matched to the engine PureTech 75 petrol, also perfect for novice drivers.

The Peugeot 208 is petrol, diesel and 100% electric

The 1.2 three-cylinder goes up to 100 hp of power thanks to turbo, proposing (from the Active pack version) both with manual gearbox and withautomatic EAT8 which equips (as standard) even the most powerful variant from 130 hp.

Road test Peugeot e-208 in VIDEO

The version with motor 100 bhp 1.5 BlueHDi diesel under construction Active costs 21,100 euros, while the price of 100% electric is 33,850 euros (gross of any incentives) under construction Active.

Pictures Peugeot e-208 electric

Photography Igor Gentili copyright PROCESS / NEWSAUTO

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Peugeot e-208 electric, test and real consumption

👉 Price list 208/e-208 ELECTRIC 👉 Ads used 208

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK