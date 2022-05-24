Warrior.- A unusual fact has been saved on social networks and all because of the gps and of course, to the users of the platforms who take advantage of any opportunity to share the best photographs, such as the following case, where a car got stuck in a street.

And what is wrong and strange many of you will say, but the unusual thing is that the driver did not get stuck in any street, but in a dead end street or an alley in which the car barely fits and to top it off, it is the beginning of some stairs going down.

The event took place in Taxco, Guerrero, according to the Twitter user @MaTere_Mendoza, who shared the images of the unusual event and mentioned that the motorists were tourists from Morelos and that because of “gps fault” had gotten stuck trying to pass through a narrow alley in Barrio Casahuates.

“What do you think, it was because gps or for… something else,” he wrote.

After posting the images of the car stuck in an alley due to “GPS fault”.

“Taxco is a deadly trap for tourists by car”, “ok but how did they get out of the car?”, “In defense of my countrymen I will say that the car has Morelos license plates but whoever was driving is not from this state… It is from the state of drunkenness” and “For some reason, Waze puts people on such an absurd route and then there are those who blindly trust said App”, were some of the comments.

There were also those who shared similar case stories.

“It happened to me but in Guanajuato. And if it was because of the GPS… fortunately those from a house helped us, they opened their garage to be able to enter, reverse and go straight ahead”.

We recommend you read:

“A couple of years ago Waze sent me down a street -in San Jerónimo cdmx- that was cut by a section of unevenness with some steps and then continued. I notified the error on the map and they said that I was wrong, that there were no steps, I hope no one has fallen that way”.