“Cataract surgery with artificial lenses, which can correct vision defects, occupies almost all of our commitment. This surgery, safe because it can be superimposed on that of cataracts – which with 33 million operations per year is the most performed in the world – must be made available to everyone and extended its indication also for visual defects “, says Matteo Piovella, president of the Italian Ophthalmological Society (Soi) at the conclusion of the 19th Soi International Congress, which was held in Rome, at the Rome Cavalieri Congress Center.

“A person penalized for a vision defect – continues Piovella – with an operation that does not add timing compared to that of cataracts – this is the fantastic evolution – is able to correct the defects of distant vision – hyperopia, astigmatism and myopia – and the near focus problem, i.e. presbyopia. It is not indispensable – he observes – but it is a very appreciable thing and a reference of quality “. Innovation, as the president of Soi recalls, “requires a new organization, but there are also the costs associated with something innovative: they are not exaggerated”, but they must be foreseen. “Above all – he continues – it is necessary to inform people that there are opportunities for improvement that must be available to everyone. It is only with the contribution of patients that we can spread ”innovation and respond to their health needs“ to which they are entitled ”.

During the Soi Congress that has just ended, the relationship between nutrition and the eye was also brought into focus. “’Foods with’ and pigments such as lutein and yellow and orange substances, from apricots to saffron, protect the retina from aging,” recalls Piovella. Among the issues addressed by the ophthalmologists, there is also that of “sensitivity to contrast which – he concludes – is a way to measure our ability to read small but important things, such as the expiration of food and drugs”.