vlet’s go and change. Or not? The big clubs get to the heart of the transfer market, often wondering which philosophy to follow. Both those who win and those who try to make up for it find themselves at a crossroads: requests are coming for the strongest, what to do? In the current scenario, experience teaches that no one is now non-transferable. With reasonable exceptions: stakes must still be placed otherwise damage is combined. There are figures, not figurines, which are worth much more than others for companies, beyond the technical depth.