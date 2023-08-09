Miss Universe Indonesia organizers accused of harassment

About 30 participants of the Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 beauty pageant accused the organizers of harassment. About it informs edition of the Jakarta Globe.

On Tuesday, August 7, one of the girls went to the police and statedthat during the competition the organizers forced the finalists to strip naked. Then the naked contestants had to participate in a photo shoot, and the men were watching what was happening.

The next day, dozens of other contestants joined the lawsuit. According to their lawyer, none of the victims was warned that they would participate in such a photo shoot. In addition, the event was not mentioned in the competition schedule.

Earlier it was reported that the organizers of the beauty contests “Miss USA” and “Miss Universe” were suspected of rigging the results. According to critics, the Venezuelan representative, who took second place, answered questions better, and her outfits were less criticized. Despite this, she lost.