Beauty dreams | “In the end, I was one lip the whole girl” – More and more people want to remove the fillers with which they have acquired plump lips

Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox made plump lips a beauty ideal to be achieved with the help of fillers. Now, however, their removal operations are also increasing. Riikka Rissanen ended up having it removed when, after many years of lip fillers, she realized that she was “a girl with one lip.”

When something sees enough around him, eventually it becomes normal. That’s how it happened Riikka Rissanen and plump lips.

In 2016, Rissase felt that everyone, acquaintances and strangers alike, had lips rounded by injectable fillers – such as With Gwen Stefani and With Kim Kardashian. Rissase’s plump lips started to look good, in contrast to her own upper lip, which felt really thin with every glance in the mirror.