Genoa – The presale for the match against Ascoli on Saturday 6 May has already started: I’m over 4 thousand tickets purchased. For under 14s there is free admission (with ticket to be collected at the Ticket office) in the South, accompanied by an adult with a ticket for that sector.

Coupons can be purchased online, in the ticket offices of the Ticketone network and at the Porto Antico Ticket Office (10am-7pm). They range from 60 euros for a seat in the Grandstand of less than 10 for Sector 5.