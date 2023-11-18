Age well, enhance your image and your skin even if you are no longer young. “This is the driving force that pushes the elderly to take care of their appearance, so that it is pleasant every day. Today even those who are over 60-65 years old use beauty products and cosmetics as if they were at the height of their working and social age. Men and women, it makes no difference: from collagen to the cream that smoothes out wrinkles, from the foundation that covers blemishes to the specific eye contour, there is greater attention towards the search for cosmetic products that help show the best of the changes without distorting them ”. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Leonardo Celleno, dermatologist and president of Aideco, the Italian association of dermatology and cosmetology, who speaks of the new frontier of beauty, “healthy ageing”.

Therefore for the over 65s – who according to Istat in Italy are 14 million, almost 24% of the population, and based on projections they will be a third by 2050 – aging is no longer a taboo: the important thing is to want to Well. “Compared to 20-30 years old – explains Celleno – the social role of today’s elderly person has changed: he is more active, he has a life made up of relationships and interests. Therefore we observe a predisposition to take better care of oneself, which goes from searching for the most suitable cosmetic and treatment for aging skin to adopting a correct lifestyle (from nutrition to physical exercise) aimed at enhancing as best as possible, and not to hide, the natural changes that the passage of time brings about”.

Make-up, for example, “is not just the prerogative of younger people – underlines the expert – Even an older woman, when she leaves home, wants to look beautiful and well-groomed. Obviously she must cover age spots with specific foundations, use the eye contour, but being careful of etiquette: never overdo it with lipstick, mascara and blush “so as not to weigh down wrinkles and features.

Before applying makeup, however, you need to prepare your facial skin with the right treatments. “Women who are no longer very young resort to collagen, moisturizing creams that smooth out wrinkles, products based on hyaluronic acid and fillers”. Attention and care are also dedicated to the hair. “Thanks to the economic opportunities they can enjoy because they have worked or still work, they resort less and less to ‘do it yourself’ dyes. They prefer to go to the hairdresser on a regular basis for dyes based on bright colours, preferring highlights and natural nuances. The beauty of old age is that it allows you to dedicate more time and energy to yourself”, she comments.

Even men “have discovered Botox injections, peels and specific creams to be applied in the morning on the face after shaving”, products that “hydrate, treat the skin and protect it from external agents, such as sun, cold and wind. Obviously they take care of the hair, they no longer use just any shampoo but a dedicated one, just like their peers.”

Instead, for protection from UVA and UVB rays, men “wait for the summer, while women never forget the importance of the sun filter, to be applied every day at any time of the year to protect the skin from the damage of photo-aging “, he concludes.