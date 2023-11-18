The IDF announced the expansion of its activities in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the expansion of military operations in the Gaza Strip. The corresponding message was published on November 18 in Telegram– department channel.

“The Southern Command continues to expand its operational activities into additional areas in the Gaza Strip and has conducted operational activities in the Zaytuna and Jabaliya areas to attack terrorists and strike Hamas infrastructure,” the text said.

The department added that during the operational actions, the IDF “encountered numerous terrorists.” The Israeli military also hit a large number of enemy targets, including underground infrastructure.

Earlier, the head of the Politburo of the Palestinian movement, Ismail Haniyeh, said that Israel would not achieve its goals in the Gaza Strip. He stressed that the Israeli hostages would be released on Hamas’s terms.