After several cancellations due to the many rainy days in May, the Murcia Pasarela Mediterránea yesterday put the finishing touch to its sixth edition with the parade, on the Paseo Alfonso X in Murcia, by the international designer Beatriz Peñalver and the firm of ‘ streetwear’ from Murcia Warburton, in which they showed their latest fashion proposals.

Created by David and Daniel Megías from Murcia, Warburton has dressed big names in the music industry such as Young Thug, Rauw Alejandro, Billie Eilish, Big Sean, Jack Harlow, Lunay and Danny Yankee.

Beatriz Peñalver’s visit to Murcia was completed with the conference open to the public ‘Introduction to a digital fashion project’ at the Molinos del Río Space Auditorium, where the young designer from Granada with a career marked by self-taught learning and with a bet for a business model close to the client, offered the attendees, on Friday morning, keys and advice for forging a business project on the Internet.