On the territory of the Voronezh region, as part of the counter-terrorist operation, the necessary operational and combat measures are being taken by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. On June 24, the governor of the region Alexander Gusev warned about this.

He promised to inform the inhabitants of the region about the development of the situation in his Telegram channel.

Gusev also added that a lot of unreliable information is published on social networks about the alleged movement of columns of military equipment through the territory of the Voronezh region and asked residents to trust only official information.

“Responsibility is provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation for the dissemination of such messages. Roskomnadzor and the regional prosecutor’s office will respond to all cases. I am sure that the people of Voronezh will not succumb to the informational provocations of those who are interested in destabilizing the situation in the country and the region,” he said in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, on June 24, the head of the region noted that all upcoming mass events were canceled in the Voronezh region. In addition, traffic is closed along the M-4 Don highway from km 464 to km 777. Gusev urged residents to refrain from traveling on regional and local roads.

In turn, the press service of the Russian Railways (RZD) holding noted that trains in communication with Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh follow the schedule.

A CTO regime has been introduced in Moscow, the Moscow and Voronezh regions, and a corresponding decision has been made in order to prevent possible terrorist acts in these territories.

The reason for such restrictions was the actions of the founder of Wagner PMC Evgeny Prigozhin. As it turned out on June 23, the FSB of Russia opened a criminal case against him under Art. 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Armed rebellion”). Before that, Prigozhin distributed a video about the alleged attack by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the rear camps of PMCs.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation promised to give a proper legal assessment of the actions of the defendant. He could face a sentence of 12 to 20 years in prison.

On the morning of the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a video message in which he noted that Russia is now waging a hard fight for its future. He called traitors all those who are trying to split society and said that the rebels will suffer inevitable punishment.