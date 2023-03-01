Over the last few hours, new rumors have been emerging regarding the compensation received by the influencer

Beasts is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most loved and followed programs of the Italian small screen. Here the characters belonging to the entertainment world answer the questions posed by the journalist Francesca Fagnani. In the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the dizzying cachet that she would have perceived Wanda Nara to participate in the broadcast. Let’s find out what happened together.

Over the last few hours, the name of Wanda Nara has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This times the sentimental vicissitudes linked to have nothing to do with it Mauro Icardibut the reason is quite different. It is in fact the cachet dizziness that he would have felt as a result of his participation in Beasts.

According to what was revealed by the conductor of the format Miter Live, Juan Etchegoyen, Mauro Icardi’s wife would have collected a lot of money, a figure that we mere mortals can only imagine. This is what the man reported about it:

She didn’t do it for nothing, they gave her a mountain of money. What she was interested in was for her to answer deep and playful questions and obviously talk about the Icardi issue, she Wanda she didn’t set many conditions when she saw how much they would pay her.

And, continuing, Juan Etchegoyen he added:

The figure they told me is shocking, an important European source assured me that after several days of negotiating they offered her a million. And that’s the amount they paid her.

BeastsWanda Nara talks about her love with Mauro Icardi: her words

In the interview he gave to Francesca Fagnani a Beasts, Wanda Nara he couldn’t help but talk about his love story with Mauro Icardi. These were her words about it: