SQUARE ENIX has released a series of clarifications regarding the possible arrival of a version pc For FINAL FANTASY XVI. The sixteenth chapter of the franchise will in fact be available from next June 22 on PlayStation 5 with a window of temporary exclusivity of six months, information that has given rise to much speculation about the future of the title.

To dispel any doubts, he thought of nothing less than Naoki Yoshidawho revealed during an interview that although it is true that the exclusivity will only be for six months it will certainly not be possible to release the sixteenth chapter on PC after that deadline. Yoshi-P stated that the development team is focusing a lot on optimizing the title on PS5, and that although he himself hopes it will be released on PC in the future it would be impossible to finish optimizing another version in just six months.

Ultimately we should not expect the announcement of a release very soon pc For FINAL FANTASY XVI, but the doors are not totally closed to this possibility. While waiting to know how things will go, I remind you that if you want to know more about the sixteenth chapter you can find a lot of information in our previous article.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Nmia