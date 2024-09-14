Bearman’s Self-Indictments

The first weekend as an official Haas driver has highlighted the decidedly self-critical nature of Oliver Bearmanwho twice called himself an idiot on team radio with the team. The first time was after hitting the barriers in the third free practice session, with the Englishman first apologising to the team for what had happened, and then highlighting his frustration with a sentence: “I’m really an idiot”.

11th place in qualifying is not enough

The second episode did not happen following an accident or a serious error by the man who will occupy the Haas box together with Esteban Ocon, on the contrary. The 19-year-old from the Ferrari Driver Academy, in addition to having finished in qualifying ahead of his more experienced teammate Nico Hülkenberg, came close to qualifying for Q3, finishing 11th. All this was not enough to calm the bitterness of the British, who vented again with a team radio similar to the previous one: “I had a blockage. Damn! I’m such an idiot“.

Only disappointment

A good qualifying performance that was not enough to calm down Bearman, in his second Formula 1 appearance after this year’s Saudi Arabian GP, ​​when he replaced the unavailable Sainz, leading Ferrari to 7th place: “It was a tough session – he commented – firstly i was lucky to get into q2 because there was a double yellow that made me lose a lot of time, but i managed to get through. we were really on the limit to get into q3 if it wasn’t for the mistake i made in the castle section. I’m pretty disappointed in myselfnot necessarily for qualifying, but for FP3 where I lost a lot of laps and experience. Yesterday I felt very comfortable with the car on my high fuel lap, so I have high hopes for tomorrow.”