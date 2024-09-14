It took 55 years for the one who Liverpool I lost again in Anfield Road against Nottingham Forest, in the league. The team Merseyside left a disappointing image on date 4 of the Premier League and suffered its first defeat of the season, the first in the era of coach Arne Slot.

According to the criteria of

Liverpool went from more to less. The Colombian Luis Diazwho was a starter, tried to do his thing, but very few dribbles worked out for him. The clearest one came at the start of the game, he won the ball with pure cunning and shot at goal, the shot went straight to the post.

Luis Diaz Photo:AFP Share

It was the highlight of the 27-year-old Guajiro’s attack, who never felt comfortable in the match. Arne Slot, From the bench, he tried to organize his team, which was harmless against a very tactically focused rival.

The Reds were busy, the play in the middle of the field was not the same as in previous matches, the international players showed their effort with their national teams and fatigue was limiting them from giving their best.

Liverpool never reacted

Slot He tried to get the team to react in the second half and sent three changes onto the field. Luis Diaz He left the field of play after the hour mark, but the changes were not effective.

Arne Slot Photo:EFE Share

Nottingham Forest He took advantage of the weakness of a team that was stuck and lacking ideas, and scored the only goal of a match with few scoring chances. Callum Hudson Odoi He faced the left and shot just wide of Alisson Becker’s left post, but the latter barely managed to get a look in.

That goal allowed the locals to end a 55-year streak without winning in Anfield Road against Liverpool in the English league, their last victory dates back to the 1969 season when they won 0-2.

Puncture of the Liverpool on the long road to the Premier League title. Slot’s team must now get a facelift and think about the tough challenge that lies ahead next Tuesday against Milan at the start of the Champions League.

Luis Diaz Photo:EFE Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS