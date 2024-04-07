Covid has left its mark and caused many businesses to close: the number of barber and hairdressing businesses, between 2019 and 2023, fell by 4.3% in Genoa, and by 6.4% in La Spezia. However, foreign companies are increasing, above all Chinese ones, from 71 to 82 stores in Genoa in 4 years. Moroccan shops are also growing, from 9 to 23 in the capital alone. They fill a void in a profession that no longer attracts as it once did. But they raise new questions about the appropriateness of strict rules against illegal construction

Francesco Margiocco 5 minute read