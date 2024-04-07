With the Permanent shutdown of Wii U servers For Super Mario Maker now approaching, a player has managed to carry out the challenge of a level judged “impossible” which the community has focused on in recent days.

The idea was in fact to be able to complete some of these challenges before the definitive closure of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U servers, set forApril 8and just a few hours after the deadline the finish line was reached by one player in particular.

The biggest challenge so far has proven to be completing the level called “Trimming the Herbs“, considered essentially “impossible”, or almost, at least until recently.