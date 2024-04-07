With the Permanent shutdown of Wii U servers For Super Mario Maker now approaching, a player has managed to carry out the challenge of a level judged “impossible” which the community has focused on in recent days.
The idea was in fact to be able to complete some of these challenges before the definitive closure of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U servers, set forApril 8and just a few hours after the deadline the finish line was reached by one player in particular.
The biggest challenge so far has proven to be completing the level called “Trimming the Herbs“, considered essentially “impossible”, or almost, at least until recently.
Perfect reflexes
As you can see from the video posted, the player known as “sanyx91smm2” managed to complete the level in question in 13 seconds, a truly remarkable feat.
Note that this took approx 280,000 attempts overall, just to understand the level of difficulty.
The level had not even been completed by its creator, which is rather strange given that this is an essential prerequisite to be able to share it: in fact it seems that he used assisted speedrun techniques, therefore the feat that took place in the last few hours presents a truly unprecedented situation.
The level in question lasts only about 17 seconds, but requires practically perfect reflexes, as you can see from the video.
#Super #Mario #Maker #player #completed #39impossible39 #level #servers #shut