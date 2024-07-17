57-year-old woman loses life while trying to save her 3-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter. Savina Disanti She drowned after saving and protecting her niece who was in difficulty.

Drama on a beach Viestein the province of Foggia where a 57-year-old woman lost her life. According to initial reconstructions, Savina Disanti was on the beach with some family members when she noticed that her 3 and a half year old granddaughter was in trouble. The woman didn’t think twice and dived into the sea to help the little girl but the current dragged the woman and her granddaughter away from the family and the shore.

Savina Disanti

The child’s condition

Savina Disanti did everything she could to help the little girl, keeping her head above water. The fifty-seven-year-old, probably taken ill, drowned while saving her granddaughter. Savina’s husband was also present on the beach and dived in to help the other members of the family. Another swimmer alerted a nearby dinghy to help Savina and her granddaughter. The man on board the boat recovered both of them and immediately began resuscitation maneuvers on the 57-year-old. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for Savina. The little girl was transported by helicopter to the hospital in Foggia where she is hospitalized in the pediatrics department. At the moment her life is not in danger.

Who was Savina Disanti

Savina was well known in the community because of her work. The woman, 57 years old, was known for being the owner of the namesake stationery shop of via Vittorio Veneto. The entire community is in shock over what happened and the citizens are rallying around the victim’s family to provide comfort and help in this moment of extreme ache.