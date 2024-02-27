The dispute between the parties dates back to last year, when Luis Sal absented himself from some episodes of the podcast, leading to a real dissing with Fedez.

Another blow arrives for Fedez. The period is definitely not the best, but the podcast is also included Wild Moss and the dispute, which we can define as ancient, with Luis Sal, old collaborator. The Milan court, in fact, accepted Luis Sal's request for the judicial seizure of the shares of “Muschio Selvaggio”, a company managed by Fedez's mother. All thanks to a particular statutory clause.

Luis Sal also having shares of Wild Moss has the right to acquire Fedez's shares, excluding him from management. The Milan court ruled in favor of Sal, confirming that he can potentially take control of the podcast.

Judge Amina Simonetti, with the order of 23 February, fully accepted the request for judicial seizure of the shares of Doom srl (managed by Annamaria Berrinzaghi, Fedez's mother) by “Muschio Selvaggio srl”. The legal action comes from “Luisolve srl”, a company owned by Luis Sal, who is also co-founder of the podcast Wild Moss.

The dispute between the parties dates back to last year, precisely June 2023, when Luis Sal absented himself from some episodes of the podcast, leading to a real dissing with Fedez. It was a back and forth with videos on the channel, the very one used to publish the contents of the podcast. The argument, therefore, also took place through uploads on YouTube. Subsequently, Fedez had publicly announced that he would continue the project alone, despite having been designed with Luis Sal.

Luis Sal had then published a video that became a meme, “Tell the mother, tell the lawyer”, explaining his version and defending himself against Fedez's accusations. Subsequently, Luis Sal exploited a particular statutory clause, the “Russian roulette”, which allows one of the partners to make an offer to buy the shares of the other in the event of a stalemate. In 2023, Fedez's company had offered to buy Luis Sal's shares, but the latter had refused.

Fedez, however, refused to submit to the statutory rules, contesting the functioning of the e clause refusing to sell. The court ruled in favor of Luis Sal, placing him as the legitimate buyer of Fedez's shares.

Now it is up to Fedez to decide whether to comply with the sentence, by selling his shares before a notary, or whether to ignore the decision. In the second case, Luis Sal could again take legal action to force him to sell his shares and withdraw from the management of Muskio Selvaggio.

The future of the podcast, which has become very popular over the last few years with millions of streamers, is uncertain. In response, Fedez published a story on Instagram praising the new course of Wild Moss with Mr. Marra, underlining the success and relevance of the program. To underline how much he cares about the project, there is also a story on Instagram in which he states: