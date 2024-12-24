Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Be grateful for what we have

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2024
in Business
Be grateful for what we have
Since I have already had a few articles talking about what, in my opinion, is going to go wrong if we continue where we are going, I have decided to take advantage of the fact that this is the last one of 2024 and, before earning the reputation of being a doomsayer, like Cassandra, I It has happened to comment on why I believe that those of us who are alive now (in this area of ​​the world) have unheard of luck.

Comparing with the past right here, in Spain, and comparing with a future that is not yet but that, as a science fiction lover, I imagine to a certain extent, there is so much good, so much to be grateful for that it is difficult to know why. where to start.

