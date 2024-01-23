Ferrari looks to new adventures

At lunch time, the Ferrari has published many cryptic contents on its social profiles, which are certainly not connected to the track, the core business of the company.

The Ferrari teaser

After posting on Instagram many images of the sea, a short video also appeared on social profiles on what the Maranello Scuderia itself defines as “a revolutionary sporting challenge“.

“Since the beginning, our racing DNA has permeated everything we do, combining our passion and drive for innovation. We boldly redefine the limits of what is possible, conquering tracks and roads around the world. Fire fuels our engine, wind shapes our design, and both push us forward“.

“We are hungry to set benchmarks and break records. Our gazes have set a new horizon: competing where we have never done it. This isn't just what we do: it's who we are“.