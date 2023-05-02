If the inside of the passenger compartment exceeds 30-35 degrees, the driver will be 20% slower than if he were driving with a temperature of 25 degrees, and may show symptoms similar to a breathalyzer of 0.5 g/l, which adds to an episode of dehydration would lead us to make driving mistakes Similar to having a blood alcohol level of 0.8 g/l, increasing our reaction time, causing involuntary lane departures, even off the road, or causing rear-end collisions.

In fact, according to a report by the Spanish Foundation for Road Safety (FESVIAL), the consequences of driving with a temperature of 30 degrees inside the vehicle are comparable to driving with a rate of 0.29 grams of alcohol per liter of blood with the following effects: increase in driver errors by 20%, increase in reaction time: by 22%, distractions increase by 10%, as well as a reduction in the perception of signs and panels by another 10 %.

And not only the effects of heat cause drivers a considerable increase in aggressive behaviors and infractions, especially due to excessive speed; also in the vehicle itself. Therefore, it is convenient to pay special attention to the state of the vehicle, carrying out a review and maintenance of fundamental elements, such as tires, batteries, air conditioning and filters, both for its correct operation and for our safety, comfort and convenience.

Carlos Bustillo, president of the Madrid Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA), reminds us that maintaining and preserving the optimum condition of the vehicle to drive safely is recommended at any time of the year. However, given the extreme heat circumstances that are being recorded, it is important to take several details into account.

check the tire



FAQ







Watch the tread depth of the tyres, which must not be less than the legal minimum of 1.6 mm, the proper pressure (measured when cold) recommended by the manufacturer. Asphalt can easily exceed 70ºC and the risk of bursting, degradation or wear increases if we drive with both low and excessive pressure, even if the tire is relatively new. Check the condition and pressure of the spare, if equipped.



battery care



FAQ







Check the load of the air conditioning so that it works correctly and its performance is optimal at all times; as well as review the cabin filters, renewing them if necessary, to improve the effectiveness of the air conditioning and prevent the entry of dust, pollen or bad odors due to a filter overloaded with dirt, humidity or solidified. What’s more, from AMDA they point out that air conditioning allows you to drive with the windows closed, improving aerodynamics and reducing fuel consumption and therefore emissions, as well as eliminating excessive noise, preventing the entry of dust or insects and preventing us from being dry eyes And the recommended temperature for the interior of the vehicle’s passenger compartment to drive comfortably should be between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Also check that the battery does not leak, charges correctly and has the recommended amperage for our vehicle. The high temperatures and the overexertion to which the batteries are subjected can end their useful life if they are not in perfect condition.