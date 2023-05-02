Secretariat of the Presidency classified as “serious” the attitude of big tech to highlight in the search engine article against bill on the subject

The Secom (Secretariat for Social Communication) of the Presidency of the Republic said this Monday (May 1, 2023) that the Google is using your database to “run over” the debate surrounding the issue of fake news. Without quoting directly, the secretariat classified as “serious” the attitude of big tech to publish articles against the PL (bill) 2,630 of 2020 from thes fake news on the main page of the search engine.

According to Secom, the discussion on the matter “must be done with society” and Congress is addressing the issue through the bill.

“Now, the content of the project is not discussed, but that these platforms want to monetize on top of serious content, such as the apology for violence, without being co-responsible for it”, write in publication on twitter. “Secom and Senacon are closely monitoring and will soon disclose the measures to be taken”he adds.

Google displays the text “The fake news PL can increase confusion about what is true or false in Brazil” on your main page (see below). O article is signed by the director of Government Relations and Public Policies of the company in Brazil, Marcelo Lacerda, and argues that the PL 2,630 of 2020 “ends up protecting those who produce misinformation, resulting in the creation of more misinformation.”

The technology company stated that the PL can be voted on before sectors, including congressmen, have access to the text that will go to the plenary of the National Congress, and, in this way, “would go against its original objective of combating the spread of fake news”.

On Thursday (27.Apr), the final version of the project was delivered by the project rapporteur, Orlando Silva (B-SP PC), and contains 110 pages (full – 577 KB). The bill of fake news should be voted on in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday (May 2).

Furthermore, the article displayed on the main page of the search engine states that the platforms would be “hindered” to remove journalistic content with false claims.

“The creation of internet legislation with the potential to impact the lives of millions of Brazilians and companies every day needs to be done in a collaborative and constructive way”he wrote. “We need to improve the wording of the bill.”

In a note sent to Power360Google denied being “expanding the reach of pages with content contrary to Bill 2630 in Search”but said he was speaking out against the proposal “in a public and transparent manner” through the official blog.

“We have explained the risks, which we consider legitimate, to the people who use our platforms and also to the different participants in the digital ecosystem. This includes content creators on YouTube, advertisers of all sizes, and news sites. On the eve of the vote on PL 2630, which has not been discussed as widely and has undergone significant changes in recent weeks, it is important that Brazilians are informed about the possible impacts in order to make a decision on how to participate in this discussion”, said the company.

“The allegations that we are expanding the reach of pages with content contrary to Bill 2630 in Search, to the detriment of others with favorable content, are false. Each time a person does a search, our systems work to show them the most relevant results from thousands, sometimes millions, of web pages. We do not manually alter the results lists to determine the position of a specific page under any circumstances. Our ranking systems apply consistently to all pages, including those managed by Google.

“We believe that the discussion about legislation that could impact the lives of millions of Brazilians and companies needs to be done involving all sectors of society. In recent weeks, we have been expressing our views regarding PL 2630 publicly and transparently through our official blog. In addition, we have invested in marketing campaigns to give broader visibility to our concerns, through advertisements in traditional communication vehicles, such as newspapers, and in digital media, including our advertising platforms and social networks.

“We have explained the risks, which we consider legitimate, to the people who use our platforms and also to the different participants in the digital ecosystem. This includes content creators on YouTube, advertisers of all sizes, and news sites. On the eve of the vote on PL 2630, which has not been discussed as widely and has undergone significant changes in recent weeks, it is important that Brazilians are informed about the possible impacts in order to make a decision on how to participate in this discussion.”

BIG TECHS AGAINST FAKE NEWS PL

This is not the 1st time that Google has demonstrated its opposition to the so-called fake news PL.

On the same date that Orlando Silva filed the bill, for example, the technology company published a letter saying that “the current text ended up deviating from its original objective of combating disinformation, hurriedly introducing new devices without broad discussion with society, even without going through the committees of the Chamber of Deputies”.

On Saturday (April 29), Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, published new manifestos against the remuneration of journalism companies determined by the PL of fake news. According to the platforms, the approval of the text could encourage disinformation, instead of combating it.

Here is the full text published by the Google (375 KB) and by Goal (153 KB).