Be careful with Christmas shipments: the scam with the supposed Amazon packages and the QR code

Christmas brings with it the exchange of gifts and a boom in online shopping. At this time, millions of packages circulate through courier companies, which makes these dates the most intense period for online commerce. However, this increase in activity also poses a greater risk of fraud, endangering consumer security and affecting trust in digital platforms.

Among the most common that have emerged in recent years, one that combines technology and delivery companies stands out: the scam through QR codes on packages. This method, which at first glance may seem harmless, has managed to fool many people by impersonating shipping services or reputable online stores, such as Amazon. Scammers take advantage of the increase in shipments to sow confusion and capture personal information, causing financial losses and privacy problems.

The Civil Guard has recently warned about this type of scam, which stands out for its sophistication and ability to deceive even the most cautious users. The speed with which QR labels redirect to fake pages makes it difficult to identify fraud before you fall for it. Furthermore, the proximity of the holidays, where delivery times are critical, causes many users to act impulsively when faced with these fraudulent notifications.

What is the scam?

This type of fraud is known as “brushing”, a practice that goes beyond simply receiving an unexpected package and has become a recurring deception technique in electronic commerce. He brushing It consists of sellers, who are actually scammers, sending low-cost or worthless products to real people without them having requested it.

Criminals take advantage of the QR code by using it so that you can see who sent you the package. When the code is scanned, you are redirected to a fraudulent website where they ask for your personal details, or alternatively they ask you to download an application where cybercriminals can access all your information. The Civil Guard warns not to scan these codes if you do not know their origin.

The personal data obtained is used illegally for fraudulent activities, ranging from making unauthorized purchases to accessing bank accounts to steal money. These types of crimes, which may initially seem harmless due to the receipt of a worthless package, can lead to more serious economic and security consequences for victims.

Given the suspicion of being a victim of brushingauthorities recommend immediately informing the e-commerce platform if an unexpected package is received. Additionally, it is essential to contact security forces in case there is a possibility that the recipient’s private information has been compromised in this process.





How to identify and avoid this scam

To protect yourself from this type of fraud, it is key to identify the signs that usually indicate the lack of authenticity in the notices related to alleged shipments. Paying attention to the sender is one of the first steps. Fraudulent messages often come from email addresses or phone numbers that are not associated with official companies.

QR codes, while convenient and safe in legitimate contexts, can also become dangerous tools in the hands of scammers. If you are not completely sure of their origin, it is best to avoid scanning them, as they could redirect to fraudulent pages designed to capture personal or financial information.

Protecting confidential information is another fundamental aspect. Bank details, passwords or personal information should never be entered on web pages that are accessed through links that have not been previously verified. Acting with caution in this regard can make the difference between falling for a scam or staying safe.

When there are doubts about a shipment, it is best to contact the company involved directly. Using the official channels of the shopping platform or courier company is the safest way to obtain reliable information and avoid becoming a victim of deception.

What to do if you have been a victim of fraud

If you suspect you have fallen for the QR code scam or any other similar scam, act immediately to minimize the damage: