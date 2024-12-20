ABC journalists Isabel Miranda and Patricia Biosca have been recognized as finalists of the EIT Food Journalism Award, organized by the largest European innovation community in the agri-food field, and have the support of the Association of Agri-Food Journalists of Spain (APAE). , as well as the Higher Center for Scientific Research (CSIC). His work ‘The EU revives the battle for genetic modification of food’ (which has already received the Agri-Food Journalism Award) deals with the revolutionary CRISPR technique, a tool that allows creating, for example, bananas that do not blacken or wheat without gluten, but which until recently has been legislated by the same law as transgenic products, making its cultivation almost impossible in Europe. The report was one of the seven finalists chosen from a total of 81 works.

The journalist Javier Bolaños, director and presenter of the program ‘Cambio Climático’ on Canal Sur Radio, has won the sixth edition of the EIT Food Journalism Award in Agri-Food Innovation and Sustainability with his report ‘TIC4BIO, mixing water and oil’. Second place went to Raquel Caparrós and Xavier Arias, from the TVE program ‘El Escarabajo Verde’, for a report titled ‘The invisible shepherd’. And third place went to Beatriz Lecumberri, from El País, for ‘A new strategy against famine in Gaza: feeding the animals to feed the people’.

The 2024 edition has represented a record participation: 81 applications “with a high average level” and “very close” have been received, which has complicated the work of the jury. In this sixth edition, three cash prizes have been distributed: 1,500 euros to the winner, 1,000 euros to the second and 500 euros to the third. In addition, seven other journalists have been recognized with diplomas for the quality of their work, who have been finalists. In addition to Patricia Biosca and Isabel Miranda, the works of José María Rodríguez (El Mundo), Alba Martínez have been named finalists. Vallejo-Eduardo Laplaza (TVE, El Escarabajo Verde), Ana Carbajosa (El País), Miguel Ángel Mainar (Agronegocios), Miguel Ángel Medina (El País) and Xavier Royo-Laura Arribas (TVE, El Green Beetle).

This year’s jury was made up of: Begoña Pérez-Villarreal, general director for Southern Europe of EIT Food; Victoria Moreno, research professor at CSIC; Lourdes Zuriaga, president of the APAE(Association of Agri-Food Journalists of Spain); and Belén Delgado, journalist from Agencia EFE who won second prize in last year’s edition.









Round table on food and health

During the day, a round table was also held under the title ‘Healthy habits and food security: challenges and opportunities for all ages’, in which Susana Belmonte Cortés, head of the Community’s Nutrition and Lifestyle Area, participated. from Madrid; José María González Morón, head of studies at the Gonzalo Fernández School in Córdoba; Gregorio Varela Moreiras, director of the University Institute of Food and Society at CEU; and Julio Carlavilla Torrijo, Director of Communication at Citi. The talk was moderated by Leticia López, project manager at EIT Food.

In the talk, several initiatives related to improving nutrition among different groups were announced. Among the projects mentioned are Food Saver from EIT Food, aimed at schoolchildren who, through play, learn to avoid food waste and adopt healthy eating habits. Also the AMPLE project It has been developed in Madrid and focuses on the training and job placement of vulnerable people in the agri-food sector; It is promoted by EIT Food and supported by the Citi Foundation and in collaboration with Acción Contra el Hambre, Entreculturas and Germinando.

Susana Belmonte has reviewed some projects of the Community of Madrid, such as the program Helloyourlifewhich works with boys and girls from 3 to 16 years old, where it deals with topics such as nutrition or addiction prevention, among others. Likewise, professionals have been informed in health centers and at these points information can also be collected to then be able to prepare a nutritional calendar for cooking at home.

It has also been mentioned Tabula projectled by researchers from the CEU Food and Society Institute, who have developed a new database of Food and Beverage Composition in Spain, which next year will collect 80% representativeness of the products on the market and is freely accessible by citizenship.