In a shocking revelation, it has been discovered that a popular apps recording Androidknown as iRecorder Screen Recorder, has been secretly recording users since August 2022.

What appeared to be a harmless recording app when it was released in September 2021 turned into an insidious threat a few months later, after receiving an update in August last year.

Essential Security Against Evolving Threats (ESET) researcher Lukas Stefanko has exposed the chilling findings on his blog.

According to Stefanko, the app was updated with malicious code based on the open source AhMyth Android Remote Access Trojan (RAT).

Thereafter, the app began recording 60 seconds of audio every 15 minutes on all devices where it was downloaded, secretly sending those recordings to the developer’s server via an encrypted link.

The most alarming thing is that iRecorder Screen Recorder had around 50 thousand downloads before it was detected and removed from the Play Store.

This case highlights a serious problem in the fraudulent app ecosystem, which is no stranger to the Apple or Google app stores.

However, in this particular case, the magnitude of the problem is even greater, since it involves recording applications that can access highly sensitive information.

The researcher highlights the complexity of this type of application in particular. These apps, seemingly harmless at first, morph into threats as they take advantage of permissions granted from the start to collect sensitive information from users’ devices and send it to developers, without the developers revealing their true intentions or purposes.

The infiltration of iRecorder Screen Recorder for almost a year raises serious questions about security and privacy in the Android ecosystem.

Users should be cautious when granting permissions to apps and watch out for any unusual behavior on their devices.

It is essential that both developers and app stores strengthen their security policies and carry out more rigorous controls to prevent the proliferation of malicious applications that put users’ confidentiality at risk.

In short, the story of iRecorder Screen Recorder reminds us of the importance of protecting our privacy in the digital world.

Apps that seem harmless could hide dark intentions and exploit our personal data. As users, we need to be aware and vigilant in order to stay safe from these growing threats in the Android landscape.