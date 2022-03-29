SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Central Bank emphasized on Tuesday that it has contingency plans to keep critical systems functioning for the population, markets and the operations of regulated institutions, after officials approved the start of a strike for indefinitely from April 1st.

In a note, the BC cited among the operations the PIX, the Reserve Transfer System (STR) and the Selic.

BC servers have been pressuring the government for salary readjustments and career restructuring and have already been adopting standard operation, with daily stoppages at specific times.

According to the president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal), Fábio Faiad, the adoption of the strike was supported by more than 90% of the participants of the assembly held on Monday afternoon, which brought together more than a thousand people. A collective handover of leadership positions was also discussed.

The BC had not immediately commented on the union’s decision, but this Tuesday released a note in which it “recognises the right of civil servants to promote organized demonstrations”.

The BC clarifies that “it has contingency plans to maintain the functioning of critical systems for the population, markets and the operations of regulated institutions, such as STR, Pix, Selic, among others”, he said.

The monetary authority also stated that it trusts the “historical dedication, quality and responsibility of the servers and their commitment to the Institution and to society”.

Last week, BC President Roberto Campos Neto had already made similar statements.

Since last week, the BC has been postponing the release of indicators and statistics, and in the second week, the publications related to the month of February on the external sector, credit and fiscal result were postponed.

The monetary authority did not inform the reasons for the change, but the union attributes the obstacles to the movement of servers.

(By Camila Moreira)

