Continental continues to expand its position in the fully electric vehicle tire market. In 2021, for example, seven of the ten manufacturers of electric vehicles, those with the highest sales volumes, relied on the great Continental’s technological expertise. Among them: Tesla, whose models are all fitted with Continental, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz tires as standard. But Asian manufacturers, such as KIA and BYD, and American carmakers, such as Ford, also choose Continental tires as original equipment for their electric models.

“We develop tires for different electric vehicles and fields of application, regardless of whether they are compact cars for city traffic or off-road SUVs. We are proud that so many manufacturers around the world choose to equip their vehicles with our premium tires – this is proof of our expertise in product development and the quality of our tires.“, said David O’Donnell, Head of Original Equipment at Continental. “Being the only point of contact with the road, the tire contributes substantially to enhancing the characteristics of the vehicle model“.

The core of tire development is to optimize a triangle of factors: safety, efficiency and comfort. When it comes to electric models, in addition to braking performance and handling, mileage, interior noise and rolling resistance also become key characteristics. All Continental’s current product lines they are designed for use on electric cars and to optimize their range. At the same time, they are able to reduce the fuel consumption of combustion vehicles. Thanks to complementary technologies, such as ContiSeal or ContiSilent, Continental also meets all the specific requirements that manufacturers place on tires for the electrification of their models.