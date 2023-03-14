Gary Lineker regained his starring position on British television football programming after reaching an agreement with the BBC over his public rejection of the Rishi Sunak government’s immigration policy, which includes detaining, expelling and denying asylum in the UK to those who cross the English Channel in a boat. The former player will put on golden boots again in the weekend coverage without issuing an apology for having criticized the “cruel” bill on Twitter and comparing the ministerial rhetoric with that “used in Germany in the 30s.”

“Regardless of how difficult these days have been, they are not comparable to having to flee home due to persecution or war to seek refuge in a faraway land,” he tweeted announcing the resolution of the imbroglio, which caused chaos in the usual programming of football on BBC radio and television spots. The popular ‘Match of the Day’ host welcomed the “remarkable level of solidarity” from colleagues and commentators since he was censored for his comments and appreciated the “empathy” towards refugees from some of his 10 million social media followers. .

See also Activate in Murcia the protocol for air pollution at level 2 due to intrusion of Saharan dust Related News



Lineker, 62, described the BBC as the “best and fairest” outlet for communication. He has been working with the state corporation since the early 1990s and is apparently the best-paid presenter of the internal and external staff. He earned more than one and a half million euros in the 2020-2021 season and his fortune is estimated to be over 30 million.

He premiered on the sports station Radio 5, made it to TV as a moderator in a humorous sports-focused contest, ‘They Think It’s All Over’, and finally molded his throne as captain of ‘Match of the Day’, starting in 1999. He invites former players to his shows, from different teams, genders or countries of origin, and attracts new audiences with reasoned commentary on controversial plays similar to others for which he has never received a yellow card on his almost 20 years of experience.