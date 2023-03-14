Oriovisto Guimarães will speak about the tax reform and the CPI and CMPI of the 8th of January; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

O Power360 live interview this Monday (13.mar.2023) the senator Oriovisto Guimaraes (We can-PR). Reporter Murilo Fagundes will ask about tax reform, the Lula government and the CPI and CPMI on 8 de Janeiro.

Oriovisto Guimarães Costa is 77 years old. He is a businessman and was one of the founders of Positivo Informática. He was elected to the position of senator in 2018 with almost 3 million votes in paraná. His mandate focuses on tax, administrative, judicial and political reforms. He is currently leader of the Senate power.

The interview will take place at the studio of the digital newspaper, in Brasília.

