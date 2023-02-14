‘BBC’ offices are raided by tax services in India

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
On February 14, Indian tax authorities raided the BBC’s office in New Delhi.
SAJJAD HUSSAIN. AFP
On February 14, Indian tax authorities raided the BBC's office in New Delhi.
The record comes after the broadcast of a documentary featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Indian tax services raided the offices of the ‘BBC’ in New Delhi on Tuesday, a journalist from the British public television channel told ‘AFP’.
“There is a tax intervention in the offices, they are confiscating all the phones,” said the journalist. The record comes a few weeks after the broadcast of a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Government representatives prevented entering or leaving the building, confirmed an ‘AFP’ journalist.
Last month the chain aired a documentary in which They alleged that Modi, then chief minister of the state of Gujarat, ordered the police to turn a blind eye to the interfaith riots of 2022.
That wave of violence caused at least 1,000 deaths, most of them members of the country’s Muslim minority. Shortly after it was published, the Indian government blocked videos and tweets linking to the documentary, calling it “hostile propaganda and anti-Indian garbage.”
The British public broadcaster ‘BBC’ assured on Tuesday that “fully cooperates” with Indian tax authorities, who raided its offices in New Delhi and Bombay. “We hope this situation will be resolved as soon as possible,” the audiovisual group’s press service said on Twitter, confirming the records at its offices in India.
AFP
