Students from different universities in Nicaragua demand that Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, resign | Photo: Inti OCON / AFP

The United States denounced this Monday (13) the existence of many political prisoners in Nicaragua even after the release and deportation of 222 of these people to US territory.

“There are still too many political prisoners left behind. We continue to call on the government of Nicaragua to release those who are being held only for exercising their rights,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news conference.

Among the deported political prisoners are several leaders of the opposition to dictator Daniel Ortega. But two people refused to leave Nicaragua, including Bishop Rolando José Álvarez, who was sentenced to 26 years in prison and had his civil rights revoked.

Price demanded that Ortega immediately release Álvarez and the other political prisoners so that “liberties and democracy are restored” in Nicaragua.