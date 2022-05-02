Bayern Munich goes on vacation, despite the 3-1 knockout against Mainz Julian Nagelsmann confirmed the two days of rest he had planned, the players took the opportunity to fly to Ibiza and celebrate the championship victory, which has become arithmetically certain last April 23.

A behavior that has been the subject of heavy criticism, especially from Bayern legends such as Lothar Matthaus: “Had I been Nagelsmann, I would have canceled those two days of rest after a performance like the one against Mainz”. The next match of the Bavarians, among other things, is scheduled against Stuttgart which is fighting not to relegate and Felix Magath, current Hertha coach who is +4 on Stuttgart, has questioned the professionalism of the footballers of the Bayern, accusing a too light and disrespectful attitude towards the other teams.