Nacho is one of the most reliable footballers in the history of Real Madrid, the defender, capable of playing in all parts of the lower area of the field, has made his name written in gold letters as one of the most winners of all time. Within the White House, a peculiar case, since he has never been the undisputed starter under any of the managements that have been during his time within the team from Madrid.
Nacho is 32 years old, an ideal age to play football, which is why the club has considered renewing him on many occasions so far this season, however, the player is tired of his role as eternal substitute and it is for This is already thinking about a future outside the team. Thus, Fernández has been filled with suitors, although now the most attractive in terms of sports appears, Bayern Munich.
The Munich team plans to seek the signature of Fernández as a free agent for the summer market, the Germans join a huge list of options at the center-back table, from the MLS Galaxy, like Roma and Juventus and several teams from the Premier League, however, none of these teams have the prestige or the achievements that Bayern Munich can boast and that makes it the most attractive option if the center-back puts the right football over money
