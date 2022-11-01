Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Bayern Munich vs. Inter: LIVE, Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in Sports
Eintracht vs. bayern

Bayern Munich thrashed Eintracht on the first date of the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich thrashed Eintracht on the first date of the Bundesliga.

Match of the group stage of the tournament.

the belgian Romelu Lukakustriker of Inter de Milansuffered a new hamstring injury that leaves him out of the game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and complicates his presence against Juventus in Serie A this weekend, after playing only two games after recovering from his previous injury.

“Romelu Lukaku underwent instrumental tests this morning in and investigations revealed a resentment of the myotendinous scar on the hamstring of the left thigh. The player’s conditions will be reassessed in a few days,” the club said in a statement.

Lukaku, whose comeback with a goal against Victoria Plzen Czech was the climax to qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, he played 23 minutes this Saturday against Sampdoria with the aim of reaching the match against Bayern in full condition, but medical examinations revealed a new injury.

Follow the match here.

