Bayern Munich vs. Inter: LIVE, Champions League

the belgian Romelu Lukakustriker of Inter de Milansuffered a new hamstring injury that leaves him out of the game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and complicates his presence against Juventus in Serie A this weekend, after playing only two games after recovering from his previous injury.

“Romelu Lukaku underwent instrumental tests this morning in and investigations revealed a resentment of the myotendinous scar on the hamstring of the left thigh. The player’s conditions will be reassessed in a few days,” the club said in a statement.

Lukaku, whose comeback with a goal against Victoria Plzen Czech was the climax to qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, he played 23 minutes this Saturday against Sampdoria with the aim of reaching the match against Bayern in full condition, but medical examinations revealed a new injury.

