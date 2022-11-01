Bayern Munich vs. Inter: LIVE, Champions League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Bayern Munich thrashed Eintracht on the first date of the Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich thrashed Eintracht on the first date of the Bundesliga.
Match of the group stage of the tournament.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 01, 2022, 01:02 PM
the belgian Romelu Lukakustriker of Inter de Milansuffered a new hamstring injury that leaves him out of the game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and complicates his presence against Juventus in Serie A this weekend, after playing only two games after recovering from his previous injury.
“Romelu Lukaku underwent instrumental tests this morning in and investigations revealed a resentment of the myotendinous scar on the hamstring of the left thigh. The player’s conditions will be reassessed in a few days,” the club said in a statement.
(The anthology goal they call ‘The most beautiful goal in the history of futsal’)
(Without Piqué: Shakira’s emotional video with her father in the Barcelona hospital)
Lukaku, whose comeback with a goal against Victoria Plzen Czech was the climax to qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, he played 23 minutes this Saturday against Sampdoria with the aim of reaching the match against Bayern in full condition, but medical examinations revealed a new injury.
Follow the match here.
link rel=”stylesheet” href=”https://secure.widget.cloud.opta.net/v3/css/v3.football.opta-widgets.css” />
match comments
November 01, 2022, 01:02 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Bayern #Munich #Inter #LIVE #Champions #League
Leave a Reply