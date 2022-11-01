Available i free games from November 2022 for subscribers to Amazon Prime Gaming, including Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, considered by many to be one of the best games in the Fallout series, as well as one of the most important role-playing computer games ever. Let’s read the full list:

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition (code to redeem on GOG)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (redeemed on Amazon Games)

Last Day of June (redeemed on Amazon Games)

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade (redeemed on Amazon Games)

Etherborn (redeemed on Amazon Games)

Whispering Willows (redeemed on Amazon Games)

Facility 47 (redeemed on Legacy Games)

As you have read, in addition to the title of Obsidian Entertainment, there is at least one other classic definitely to play: Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade. This is a point and click adventure from Lucasarts from the heyday, directed by none other than Ron Gilbert. Despite the years it is still very enjoyable today, especially if you know the film from which it was based.

Last Day of June is also very interesting, an introspective adventure developed in Italy that can be a great surprise. Also interesting is the presence of WRC 9, an officially licensed racing game with the FIA ​​World Rally Championship that will surely appeal to fans of the discipline.

To redeem Amazon Prime Gaming games you need to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, at a cost of € 49.99 per year. You can find all the details at this address.