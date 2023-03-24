DFC Bayern abruptly ended the long-term project Julian Nagelsmann and caused a real hit on the coaching market. The German soccer record champion separates from his 35-year-old coach with immediate effect. Reports from other media that came up on Thursday evening correspond to information from the FAZ

Nagelsmann’s successor should also be ready. Accordingly, Thomas Tuchel should become the new coach of Munich. As the “Bild” newspaper reported on Thursday evening, the 49-year-old former coach of Borussia Dortmund could train Bayern for the first time on Monday and prepare for the classic against his former club after the international break on April 1 (6:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker to the Bundesliga and on Sky).

The 2-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen and the associated slipping down to second place in the table last Sunday was possibly a setback too many for Nagelsmann, who had always been the subject of excitement off the pitch.

The transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had first reported that Munich was considering dismissal. A corresponding decision could therefore be made shortly at Bayern, the Italian tweeted. Then it happened in quick succession, only the club itself did not comment for the time being.

Nagelsmann was Flick’s successor

The contract documents should be completed in the evening, Romano said. Shortly thereafter, the “Bild” newspaper reported that the separation had already been completed. The news spread rapidly that evening. The players are said to have been surprised by the coach’s hammer. As the TV broadcaster Sky reported, there should be an appointment with the Bayern bosses this Friday, at which Nagelsmann would only be informed of the separation.







In July 2021, Nagelsmann started working for Munich as the successor to Hansi Flick and signed a five-year contract. Nagelsmann and FC Bayern – it should be a long-term project. Nevertheless, according to reports, clauses were also agreed in the working paper in the event of a premature separation. Nagelsmann’s departure should not be cheap.

The 35-year-old didn’t have it easy on the Isar from the start. Can such a young coach play the great FC Bayern? After the early end of the DFB Cup against Borussia Mönchengladbach and the quarter-final knockout in the premier class against FC Villarreal, the number of critics did not decrease in the previous season. The tenth championship title in a row could not hide the bad season from Bayern’s point of view. It just wasn’t all that bayern-like.

Nagelsmann wanted to prove it to everyone this season. In the Champions League, the football giant is in the quarterfinals against Manchester City, in the DFB Cup in the quarterfinals against Freiburg. Does the mixed Bundesliga season alone cost Nagelsmann his job? Before the World Cup break, everything pointed to a normal round of play. Bayern at the top, Dortmund, nine points behind, is only sixth. About three months later, the black and yellow have overtaken Munich.

Particularly explosive: The Bayern bosses are said to already have a successor in their sights – none other than Tuchel should lead the Munich team to the eleventh championship in a row. At least the external circumstances fit: The former coach of Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain recently moved away from England. To where? To Munich!







As early as 2018, the people of Munich tied up with Tuchel – but hesitated too long. Niko Kovac was awarded the contract and Tuchel went to Paris. A mistake that Bayern probably didn’t want to make a second time. According to media reports, Tuchel was very popular with Tottenham Hotspur.