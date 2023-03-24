The Ministry of Justice has included blogger Ilya Varlamov and head of the Agora human rights organization Pavel Chikov in the register of foreign agents. This is reported on website department, published on Thursday, March 23.

The statement says that Svetlana Lada-Rus (Peunova), Ruslan Aisin, Bogdan Bakaleyko and the association of persons – “Party Plus/Party+” are also recognized as foreign agents.

The Ministry of Justice pointed out that Varlamov and Chikov disseminated false information about the decisions made by public authorities and their policies. Support from foreign sources was found in blogger Varlamov. At the same time, Chikov participated in the creation and distribution of materials of foreign agents to an unlimited circle of people.

Earlier, on March 10, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation included politician Gennady Gudkov and economist Sergei Guriev in the list of foreign agents. Together with them, the Free Buryatia Foundation and the World Wide Fund for Nature also entered the register.

According to the law, foreign agents must report their status to their employees and the public authorities they apply to. They are also required to label all the materials they produce.

In addition, foreign agents are prohibited from working in the state or municipal service, including conducting educational and pedagogical activities in relation to minors, being members of election commissions, and organizing public events.

In addition, foreign agents are required to keep accounting and statistical reports, which are annually subject to mandatory audit. They must also submit a report on their activities to the Ministry of Justice every six months and publish it on the Internet.

On December 1, 2022, a law regulating the activities of citizens recognized as foreign agents came into force in Russia. Now the corresponding register will become unified. The order of inclusion in this list has also changed. An individual can be recognized as a foreign agent regardless of his citizenship, and in the case of legal entities, their organizational and legal forms will no longer be taken into account.