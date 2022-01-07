Without 13 players, Nagelsmann’s team let themselves be reassembled by the goals of Neuhaus and Lainer. Bavarians at + 9 on Dortmund

Slip, flip and surprise. 2022 in the Bundesliga opens with the victory (comeback) of Borussia Moenchengladbach at Bayern Munich. Goals from Lewandowski (18 ‘), Neuhaus (27’) and Lainer (31 ‘) decide. The Bavarians remain first at +9 from Dortmund (committed in Frankfurt). The Gladbach moves away from the relegation zone moving to +5 from the third last place.

THE MATCH – Bayern, devoid of 10 positives and 3 injuries, shows up with the bench made up of children (including 16-year-old Ibrahimovic, not related to Zlatan). Nagelsmann’s team started better anyway and created the first chance in the 14th minute, with Lewandowski getting rid of Ginter and kicking towards the goal, with Sommer, however, reactive. At 18 ‘the advantage: Gnabry, launched by Süle, breaks through on the right and catches Müller, good at activating Lewandowski who overtakes Elvedi and beats Sommer on the short post. The Bavarians seem to be in control, but suffer a draw in the 27th minute: Embolo controls Lainer’s cross, Kimmich hinders him, the ball reaches Neuhaus who strikes Ulreich. Gladbach takes courage and moves forward in the 31st minute: Netz puts the ball in the middle where Lainer anticipates Pavard and heads 2-1. Before the end of the first half, Borussia even touches the 3-1: Embolo, served by Kramer, kicks on goal, but Ulreich responds with a huge save.

THE SHOOT – Bayern tries to react in the second half, but is imprecise in front of goal: in the 58th minute Lewandowski catches Müller in the area, but he shoots at Sommer. At 62 ‘Lewandowski hit the crossbar with Sommer beaten. The pace among the Bavarians inevitably drops (the only changes in the game are Copado and Wanner), but Lewandowski still touches the equalizer in the 77th minute, when, from the heart of the area, he kicks towards the goal, finding Sommer still ready. Gladbach can only be seen in the 84th minute, when Plea’s shot, slightly deflected, ends just outside. But that’s enough for the Fohlen to go back to winning with the Bavarians (beaten at the beginning of the season with a sensational 5-0 in the cup). Bayern instead begins 2022 as the worst could not be: overwhelmed, off the pitch, by cases of Covid and defeated on the pitch by Gladbach. The advantage over the pursuers, however, remains more than reassuring.

January 7 – 10:40 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Bayern #decimated #usual #Lewandowski #Gladbach #strikes