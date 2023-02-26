Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich, the German football club, announced that the number of its members exceeded 300,000, which is the largest number of members for a sports club in the world. Bayern Munich returned to the top of the Bundesliga table, beating Union Berlin by three, and then spreading the good news.

“300,000 members – this is a unique mark in the world, and one that Bayern can be very proud of,” said club president Herbert Hainer.

He added: “The Bayern Munich family is growing, which makes us happy, because for us everything is about our members and our fans.”

Bayern Munich celebrates its 123rd anniversary this Monday.