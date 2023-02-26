“Milan is healed”. Thus spoke Stefano Pioli after the 2-0 success against the Goddess. The Rossoneri coach had already reiterated it after Monza, but kept repeating the concept after the excellent performance at San Siro. “The important thing was to give continuity – continued the coach -, also because we had never achieved four wins in a row this year. It was a goal. We worked a lot, played with intensity and personality. Tonight there were only positive signs, but the championship it’s long and you need to score a lot of points for the first four places”.

Return day. Mike Maignan, on the field after five months, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, returning after more than 8. “They are two leaders – commented Pioli – having two like this available helps. They are two lions. They have technical depth and character. Mike has suffered a lot , as well as Zlatan. They’ll give us a big hand, I’m sure.” I would also like to make a comment on Krunic, who really played a great game on a technical-tactical level. Now it will be difficult in Florence”. Appointment on 4 March. The crisis is now over: “After the derby we thought about the next match. Only in this way can you give your best, and we will do the same at Franchi. When we manage to play as we know how, the result comes. I’ve always thought that the head commands the rest, and today we did well.”