Even the championship is at risk. Bayern Munich are suddenly looking fragile in April. After being eliminated from the national cup (by Freiburg) and losing the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals (3-0 at City), the Bavarians were unable to go beyond a 1-1 draw at home with the Hoffenheim (goals from Pavard in the 17th minute and Kramaric in the 71st minute). Tuchel’s team is therefore confirmed first in the standings at +2 from second-placed Borussia Dortmund. However, this was due to the demerit of the yellow and blacks who wasted a two-goal lead in Stuttgart, allowing themselves to be recovered even though they were also superior in numbers. If Stuttgart hadn’t made it 3-3 in the 97th minute, Bayern would no longer be alone at the top. For this reason, even the title in the Bundesliga now seems to be in the balance. With the Bavarians who suddenly convey the feeling of depending on others too.

THE MATCH

Without Choupo-Moting injured and Mané (suspended), Tuchel chooses the 4-2-3-1 with Gnabry fake 9. Bayern didn’t start badly and in the 17th minute they moved forward: on Coman’s shot it was Baumgartner who missed the offside and allow Pavard to take advantage of a rebound and beat Baumann from close range. However, the rhythms were low and Bayern met again in the 35th minute, with a rather harmless shot from Gnabry. In the second half, Hoffenheim didn’t push and seemed to be content with staying one goal away, without however conceding anything to their opponents except for a shot by Coman (saved by Baumann). However, the guests suddenly took advantage of an episode to equalize: it was Kramaric, with a free-kick, who made it 1-1 in the 71st minute. Bayern responded immediately with Pavard, whose goal was however canceled by the Var due to an offside by De Ligt. Tuchel’s team pushed and created three more chances with Gnabry, who twice had his shot saved by Baumann and once kicked wide. It finished 1-1, with Dortmund who, at the time, were ahead 3-2 in Stuttgart and had joined the Bavarians at the top of the table. Only when Bayern were already in the dressing room did they receive the news of Stuttgart’s 3-3 draw. But if the Bavarians are first today, it is certainly not thanks to them. For this reason, the feeling is that even the championship is at risk.