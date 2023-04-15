Standings + resultsToday is another full program in the five major foreign leagues, the Bundesliga, La Liga, the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1. In this widget we keep track of the program and all standings and results. At the bottom you will find the positions and other information about all competitions.

Premier League

Favorable developments for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United this afternoon at Villa Park. There, Aston Villa won 3-0 against number 3 Newcastle United, which has been in excellent shape in recent weeks and has already won five times in a row. However, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have not lost in seven games and would not do so today. Jacob Ramsey deservedly opened the score after eleven minutes, after which striker Ollie Watkins struck twice on behalf of the home team in the second half. Newcastle United, for example, got stuck at 56 points, the same number as Manchester United will visit Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

Sven Botman (l). ©AFP



Chelsea also lost the third game under interim manager Frank Lampard. The London club had to beat Brighton & Hove Albion at its own Stamford Bridge in the Premier League: 1-2. Chelsea also lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0) last week and are eleventh in the ranking. Joël Veltman was injured at Brighton after half an hour. Hakim Ziyech came on for the home team in the 56th minute. went Wednesday The Blues in the quarter-finals of the Champions League lost to Real Madrid (2-0). Tuesday is the return. Despite a goal from substitute Arnaut Danjuma, Tottenham Hotspur lost to Bournemouth at home: 2-3. Danjuma came in after 57 minutes, made it 2-2 about half an hour later, but in injury time the visitors still took the three points. Due to the defeat, Tottenham is doing bad business in the battle for the Champions League tickets. The club is fifth, the top four assures themselves of the main tournament of the billion dollar ball. Kenny Tete won with Fulham at Everton: 1-3. Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Brentford 2-0. Crystal Palace was too strong for Southampton with the same numbers. See also Accidents | The driving engine of the VR train caught fire in Seinäjoki - hundreds of passengers were on the train

Horace Danjuma after his goal. © Action Images via Reuters



Series A

AC Milan lost points at Bologna in Serie A. On the field of the mid-engine it became 1-1. The formation of coach Stefano Pioli is fourth in the Italian league, equal in points with number 3 AS Roma. AC Milan had won the first match against Napoli in the quarter-finals of the Champions League 1-0 midweek. Napoli is the unapproachable leader of Serie A. Lazio is in second place. Nicola Sansone gave the home team the lead in the 1st minute. He hit from close range, after a cross from Austrian Stefan Posch who broke through on the right. Before the break, Tommaso Pobega made it 1-1 with a devastating shot. Jerdy Schouten played almost the entire match at Bologna. AC Milan will play the return against Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday in Naples.

Jerdy Schouten (r). © REUTERS



Program Premier League (England)





Program La Liga (Spain)





Program Bundesliga (Germany)





Program Serie A (Italy)





Program Ligue 1 (France)





Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)





Standings





