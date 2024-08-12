With discounts and games coming soon to the PS Store, PS4 and PS5 gaming enthusiasts will need to invest some serious cash to beef up their list of digital console titles to play in the coming weeks. But there is a way to save a little more, thanks to Instant Gaming. Through the platform you can in fact purchase some PS Store Wallet Refills at a lower price than their value. For example, you can get €60 in credit for the cost of €54.29. In practice, it is like getting €5.71 for free. This is a minimal saving, but simple to obtain and, if repeated during the year from purchase to purchase, capable of saving considerable amounts. You can find the promotion at this address.

The promotion is valid for many denominations from the smallest ones like €20, up to €120. In reality, however, the €60 denomination is the most convenient as it has a 10% discount while the others are slightly lower.