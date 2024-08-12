Instant Gaming offers let you get free PS Store credit: PlayStation Store top-up cards are now on sale on the platform.
With discounts and games coming soon to the PS Store, PS4 and PS5 gaming enthusiasts will need to invest some serious cash to beef up their list of digital console titles to play in the coming weeks. But there is a way to save a little more, thanks to Instant Gaming. Through the platform you can in fact purchase some PS Store Wallet Refills at a lower price than their value. For example, you can get €60 in credit for the cost of €54.29. In practice, it is like getting €5.71 for free. This is a minimal saving, but simple to obtain and, if repeated during the year from purchase to purchase, capable of saving considerable amounts. You can find the promotion at this address.
The promotion is valid for many denominations from the smallest ones like €20, up to €120. In reality, however, the €60 denomination is the most convenient as it has a 10% discount while the others are slightly lower.
How to use PlayStation top-up cards
If you buy a PS Store Gift Cards on Instant Gaming, the platform will give you an alphanumeric code a few moments after processing your order. This code must be entered via the “Redeem Code” function found on the PlayStation digital store: you can do it from PC, console or mobile with the official app. The important thing is that you log in with the right account. Also remember that these top-up cards are valid for Italy: if you have an account from another region of the world they may not work.
In the area “Redeem Code” on your PS Store profileenter the code and you will see that it will unlock the credit you purchased. Since the sending, your wallet will be recharged and you can immediately use that money to buy digital products on the PS Store. If you try to buy something that costs more than the credit you have available, the store will simply take the difference from your linked card.
