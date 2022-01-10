If you are one of those who have been quite disappointed with the launch of the new Battlefield 2042, maybe you can take a step back and resume Battlefield 3.

Yes, because the experience of the old game in the series has been turned upside down thanks to a mod that has transformed the title into a tactical and simulative FPS.

The mod in question immerses you in a whole new Battlefield 3, with gameplay that relies on tactics and cooperation between team members.

There Reality Mod of BF3 is inspired by Project Reality designed for Battlefield 2 and offers players changes to the progression of equipment that can be unlocked, revised maps and a new user interface.

Like any self-respecting simulation shooter, the Reality Mod values ​​every single life of the players, for this reason the mod pushes the soldiers of each team to collaborate and plan tactics.

How about?

Source: Bf3reality.com.