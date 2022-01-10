The mod distorts the gameplay of Battlefield 3.
If you are one of those who have been quite disappointed with the launch of the new Battlefield 2042, maybe you can take a step back and resume Battlefield 3.
Yes, because the experience of the old game in the series has been turned upside down thanks to a mod that has transformed the title into a tactical and simulative FPS.
The mod in question immerses you in a whole new Battlefield 3, with gameplay that relies on tactics and cooperation between team members.
There Reality Mod of BF3 is inspired by Project Reality designed for Battlefield 2 and offers players changes to the progression of equipment that can be unlocked, revised maps and a new user interface.
Like any self-respecting simulation shooter, the Reality Mod values every single life of the players, for this reason the mod pushes the soldiers of each team to collaborate and plan tactics.
Source: Bf3reality.com.
