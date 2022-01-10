Footballer Rai Vloet (26) was behind the wheel in the car accident on the A4 that cost the life of a 4-year-old boy in the night of 13 to 14 November. His lawyer Erik Thomas confirmed this to NRC. The accident happened on the A4 near Hoofddorp. Heracles Almelo player Vloet drove into another car near Hoofddorp, in which a family with two young children was sitting. Until now, it was not entirely clear who was driving the car.

Lawyer Erik Thomas says the police investigation is still ongoing. That is why the case is not yet before the Public Prosecution Service, and it is not yet before the court. Rai Vloet “has given his cooperation and he will continue to do so,” says Thomas. The Noord-Holland police were unable to respond immediately to questions from Monday morning NRC.

On Monday it was announced that Rai Vloet will return to the selection of football club Heracles Almelo. “We believe that we should let the law take its course, we cannot and do not want to sit in the chair of the judge,” says technical director of the club Tim Gilissen in a statement. On his return, Vloet himself says that he has a “double feeling”: “What also makes it difficult is the realization that I can slowly pick up my life again while the affected family cannot.”

Alcohol was involved in the accident, according to police. Not long after the accident, a police spokesman said: in return for The Stentor that “on one of the suspects” a breathalyzer had been taken. “Alcohol use has been established in that.” It is not yet clear who took the test, although this usually happens with the driver. The co-driver, a then 27-year-old friend of Vloet, has opposite The Telegraph denied that he had been drinking.