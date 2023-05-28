Joakim Bodinwho worked at DICE for 13 years as a Senior Software Engineer, had his say on Battlefield 2042revealing how the game had “no chance” of coming out in good condition at launch.

According to Bodin, who entrusted his musings to Twitter, the game had gone through “too many different versions“, with the deadline never helping to bring the product to a convincingly complete form.

Joakim Bodin’s tweet about Battlefield 2042, reported by Tom Henderson

For this reason, according to the ex-DICE, Battlefield 2042 “has never really had many chances to be a great game at launch”, without however ruling out a subsequent evolution.

Bodin’s reference is exclusively to the conditions in which Battlefield 2042 found itself being placed on the market, which sparked the famous controversies. “I’m still proud to have pushed hard to make this game have full cross-play,” with much of the progression and economy shared between the different versions. “His online systems will be used even in upcoming games of the future,” explained the developer.

The journalist also focused on these statements Tom Hendersonacknowledging that, in fact, even many of the rumors that he himself had spread before the launch, actually referred to internal versions of Battlefield 2042 which, in some cases, have never been reflected in the final version of the game.

In any case, the title has continued its evolution, reaching even Season 5: New Dawn, while EA has decided to revolutionize the series through the creation of a connected universe.