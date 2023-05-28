“With this victory, the doors of the ‘century of Turkey’ have opened”. This was stated by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking to supporters in Istanbul in the speech in which he declared victory in today’s presidential runoff in Turkey. Yesterday, inviting citizens to vote on the eve of the elections, Erdogan had tweeted: “Let Turkey’s century begin with our vote”.

“Today we are writing our history once again. We will continue to work hard,” continued Erdogan, who has his wife Emine at his side. “We will live up to the trust you have given us”, continued the re-elected president, underlining that “the entire Turkish people are the winners of these elections”.