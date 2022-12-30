DICE launched the latest Battlefield 2042 Double XP Weekend of 2022. The studio announced that double XP will be available to players starting December 30 and lasting until January 2.

Here you are the DICE announcementvia Twitter: “One last weekend at 2XP before the new year?”. Of course! The 2XP is now active in Battlefield 2042 until January 2 at 12:00 UTC. Don’t forget to earn those ribbons as part of the ongoing Battle of Nordvik event!”

Battlefield 2042 has had a rough year since its release. Between technical problems and design choices that didn’t convince the players, the work of HE SAYS attracted little sympathy and player numbers dropped steadily.

According to the development team, Battlefield 2042 is currently a really good game, but the problem may be able to prove it. The free weekend is certainly not meant to attract new players as it is a common practice for this type of online FPS, but it may also just remind some fans that the game is still alive and well after all.