Ice hockey | TPS flashed the puck into their own goal, the shot was marked for the Ässie goalkeeper

Michael Dal Colle placed the puck from the field into an empty goal. Aces goalkeeper Niklas Rubin scored a goal. In Mesti, an almost similar goal was scored on the goalkeeper at the beginning of December.

Ice hockey The league saw a special hit on Friday night, when the winger of Turku Palloseura Michael Dal Colle placed the puck in his own goal from the field.

TPS had changed its goalkeeper Lassi Lehtinen to the sixth field player, because Ässi was going to be iced, so the TPS goal was empty due to the postponed penalty.

A 1–3 goal created at 18:09 was flagged by the goalkeeper For Niklas Rubin. The goal was the Twitter account of the Pori club by the first hit recorded for the Ässie goalkeeper.

Ässät finally got level from three goals behind and turned the game around in the winning goal competition. answered the 4–3 winning goal Will Graber.

“An important victory, really important. Today we watched a lot of videos in the morning, and there was so damn much to improve that. It was as rough a start as can be, but it’s a tough team when you get yourself together”, Ässien Rami Määtä said C Moren in the interview.

“That strengthens a lot. A great job.”

Mestizo Goalkeeper of Imatran Ketterä Santeri Lipiainen succeeded scoring in an almost similar way at the beginning of December against Kajaani Hokki.

Hokki, who were losing, sought an equalizer at the end of the match without a goalkeeper, when Tuomas Komulainen pass from the corner to the blue line bounce by Jesper Henriksson across the stage to your own empty goal. Lipiäinen scored a 4–6 goal in 59:54.